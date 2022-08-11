Birthday Club
Memorial, Gibson Southern named in preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football rankings

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football season quickly approaching in the Hoosier State, two local teams were named on the 2022 preseason MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

Memorial is ranked at No. 15 after finishing the 2021 season with an 11-3 record.

[2022 PREVIEW: Memorial football sets high expectations for returning leaders]

Gibson Southern enters at the No. 25 spot after winning the first-ever state title in program history.

Click here to look at the full preseason rankings.

