Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner released the names of the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue. Among them were 43-year-old Charles Hite and his wife, 37-year-old Martina.

When looking at the destruction and aftermath on Weinbach Avenue, it’s easy to see the impact this tragedy is already having on those living in the surrounding area. What may be harder to see is the impact on the victim’s family.

Aaron Hite was close with his uncle, Charles.

“I was like peas in a pod, basically really close to him,” he said.

Aaron says he got the news about the explosion while at work. He rushed to the hospital where he learned his uncle had already passed. Martina died soon after.

“When I heard about it, I was in the waiting room, my mind was just blank,” Aaron said. “I couldn’t think, I was devastated. I was so scared and upset. It was hard.”

Family members say Charles and Martina worked together at Fresh Market. Charles loved his CB radio, and Martina loved cats. Aaron says they were a great aunt and uncle.

Aaron says their family is taking the loss hard, and it’s overwhelming to consider how suddenly things can change.

“Anything can happen quick, you don’t know in the next second what’s going to happen,” Aaron said. “You don’t know if something could happen, you just don’t know. It hurts.”

The morning of the explosion, Aaron talked to his uncle on the phone. Since then he’s thought a lot about their conversation.

“His last words were ‘I love you,’” Aaron said.

As Charles and Martina’s families grieve, they’re also planning funeral services for the two.

