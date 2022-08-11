Birthday Club
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement

Maeling Smith.
Maeling Smith.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement.

Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody.

The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke free, officers say the car ran over his arm.

He was taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Maeling Smith entered a plea agreement, according to court records.

She’s expected to be back in court on August 29 for her sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

