Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

Juan Sexton Mugshot
Juan Sexton Mugshot(Source: Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.

Officials say the witness told deputies that Sexton was driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Later in the morning, the sheriff’s office says the same SUV was spotted by deputies at a nearby business and the suspect took off in the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect managed to avoid stop sticks twice, but ended up striking them on New Harmony Road near Klippel Road. Sexton then fled from his vehicle and ran into traffic before surrendering to deputies near Interstate 69.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was stolen from Evansville.

Sexton is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of a stolen car, and reckless driving.

He’s currently being held in the Warrick County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

