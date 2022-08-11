Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Schools push back start of classes to next week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first day of school will not happen at Daviess County Public Schools on Friday.

As 14 News reported, school leaders had to push back their start date for a second time because of a software issue involving afternoon school bus routes.

Officials say crews are still working to fix the glitch.

Leaders say the first day of school will now be on Monday.

They say detailed instructions on how to access students’ afternoon bus route information will be sent to parents as soon as possible.

