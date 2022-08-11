Brighter, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny skies and less humid as high temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temps in the lower 80s. Friday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s.

