Brighter, Less Humid

14 First Alert 8/11
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny skies and less humid as high temps will remain below normal in the low to mid-80s.  Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temps in the lower 80s. Friday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s.

