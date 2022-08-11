Birthday Club
Bosse football program finding strength in stability, commitment

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leading up to the 2022 season, the Bosse football team has craved stability.

Over the last three seasons, Bosse’s senior class has experienced three different head coaches. With Stephan Mullen entering his second year at the helm, as well as eighth overall with the program, his presence could be the difference maker that leads the Bulldogs back to greatness.

Bosse has the tools necessary to compete with returning All-State running back J.D. Thomas, wide receiver Amari Hope and quarterback Elijah Wagner.

Mullen said he knows the Bulldogs have the firepower to win games, but the key is how his team commits to the grind leading up to Friday night.

“Focus and commitment is what we need,” Mullen said. “I think we have really good talent on the field, but now we got to deal with the mental side. Being here every day, being focused on what we’re doing each day, not just showing up and going through the motions. That’s one thing we’re trying to work on this year so that the younger kids can see our older kids and that carries on year to year.”

Entering his senior season, Coreon Allen joins the Bosse football program after recently moving to the district. Allen says he’s already created great connections and has seen improvements within the team.

“I see J.D. Thomas, I see Keith Hall, they set a good example for the younger classmen and older classmen too,” Allen said. “They taught me how to be a better leader. They treat me like I want to be treated, and I treat them how they want to be treated. They’re making me a better person while I’m on this team.”

Bosse begins the season at home against Vincennes Lincoln in Week 1.

