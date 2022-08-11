Affidavit: Owensville man arrested after sex abuse investigation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man was arrested after a sexual abuse investigation.

Deputies say the investigation started in early August.

They say the Department of Child Services was contacted and a forensic interview was set up with the victim at Holly’s House.

During the interview, the victim told authorities that 29-year-old Tyler Cordova has sexually assaulted them.

Officials say the victim was able to describe the incident in detail.

Cordova was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He’s facing multiple sex crime related charges, including rape.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.