Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Owensville man arrested after sex abuse investigation

Tyler Cordova.
Tyler Cordova.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man was arrested after a sexual abuse investigation.

Deputies say the investigation started in early August.

They say the Department of Child Services was contacted and a forensic interview was set up with the victim at Holly’s House.

During the interview, the victim told authorities that 29-year-old Tyler Cordova has sexually assaulted them.

Officials say the victim was able to describe the incident in detail.

Cordova was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He’s facing multiple sex crime related charges, including rape.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Jamie Schwartz.
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested

Latest News

Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source:...
Crews cleaning up debris after Evansville’s deadly house explosion
Chief Mike Connelly interview 8/11 - 8 a.m.
Chief Mike Connelly interview 8/11 - 8 a.m.
Lane closures are expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge.
Lane closures expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge
More Tri-State students returning to class