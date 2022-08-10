Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/10
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street.

Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue.

A preschool teacher facing charges of child molestation is set to appear in court today. We’re told the 20-year-old was arrested Saturday but has since posted bond.

Hundreds of Tri-State students are hitting the books again this morning. Many schools are heading back to school this morning, but Daviess County Public Schools is not. They say they’re going back Friday. We have live coverage all morning.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
Evansville road to close for 45 days
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Crews respond to a rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

Police: Man dies after getting hit by car in Madisonville
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/10
Burdette Park gets new director
