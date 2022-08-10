Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street.

Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue.

A preschool teacher facing charges of child molestation is set to appear in court today. We’re told the 20-year-old was arrested Saturday but has since posted bond.

Hundreds of Tri-State students are hitting the books again this morning. Many schools are heading back to school this morning, but Daviess County Public Schools is not. They say they’re going back Friday. We have live coverage all morning.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.