WATCH: Authorities respond following house explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue.

FIRST LOOK at the explosion, caught on security footage at ABK Alarms Inc. @14News pic.twitter.com/dqJeksrUyl — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) August 10, 2022

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.