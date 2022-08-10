WATCH: Authorities respond following house explosion in Evansville
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue.
FIRST LOOK at the explosion, caught on security footage at ABK Alarms Inc. @14News pic.twitter.com/dqJeksrUyl— Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) August 10, 2022
