Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners announce new Burdette Park Director

Burdette Park gets new director
Burdette Park gets new director(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have announced new leadership at Burdette Park.

Officials say Zach Wathen has been named Director and Colton Meyer Assistant Director.

Wathen was previously the Assistant Director in 2017.

Meyer is a Reitz and University of Southern Indiana graduate and has held various positions at Burdette Park since 2012.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Crews respond to a rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
William Tatum.
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

Latest News

Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
Ceremony held in Evansville ahead of Ind. National Guard deployment to Iraq
Ceremony held in Evansville ahead of Ind. National Guard deployment to Iraq
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue