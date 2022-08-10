Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners announce new Burdette Park Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have announced new leadership at Burdette Park.

Officials say Zach Wathen has been named Director and Colton Meyer Assistant Director.

Wathen was previously the Assistant Director in 2017.

Meyer is a Reitz and University of Southern Indiana graduate and has held various positions at Burdette Park since 2012.

