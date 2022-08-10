Birthday Club
Tri-State parents prepare students to return to school in high heat

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students return back to school, many of them are having recess in temperatures that have reached the mid 90s.

Some Tri-State parents are preparing their kids to safely be in the high temperatures while attending school.

Mother of two, Aletta Fields-Thomas, says she’s not concerned about the heat when she sends her children to school.

Fields-Thomas says one way she keeps her children safe in the heat is by sending them to school with ice water.

“It starts out as ice water anyway,” said Fields-Thomas. “And I know from last year they said that the teachers let them refill it so we weren’t really worried.”

Fields-Thomas says school staff being trained to recognize heat-related illnesses brings her peace.

“It gives you a peace of mind knowing that they are aware of what to look for and trying to keep the kids as safe as possible,” said Fields-Thomas.

According to the National Library of Medicine, children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults for many reasons, like producing less sweat than adults.

Charmaine Fairrow, a nurse in Newburgh, says that the key to having a successful time in the sun is by staying hydrated.

“It’s important because of those two things like I said heat stroke can cause death heat exhaustion can make them very sick,” said Fairrow.

Fairrow said fluids like water, Gatorade and other power drinks are all options to keep students hydrated.

She also said they should try to drink them at least every 20 minutes.

Nurse Fairrow said students who are spending time outside should spend time in the shade, wear lighter-cooler-colored clothes and take breaks.

