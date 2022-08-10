Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League.

As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft.

On Tuesday night, Evansville police arrested his wife, Heather Buckman, who’s the secretary of the league.

Buckman is charged with misdemeanor theft. Both Cooper and Buckman are now out on bond.

In an affidavit, the investigating detective alleges more than $6,000 of the league’s money was used at Bally’s Casino, ATMs, gas stations and at Cooper’s business.

The affidavit goes on to say Buckman told detectives she did not spend the money at Bally’s or the ATMs, saying in part “that must have been Cooper.”

Parents came to 14 News Investigates for help in July when popcorn from a fundraiser still hadn’t arrived months later. The orders for the popcorn were placed the day after the investigation story aired.

For many parents, the focus is now on the future of the league, and people are already stepping up to restore trust in the community.

