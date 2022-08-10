Birthday Club
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested

Jamie Schwartz.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store.

Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent.

Authorities say the six-year-old was barefoot and dirty.

They say the child was nonverbal, so they called DCS.

A DCS worker responded and said they knew the child and his mother.

Officers went to the mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Third Avenue.

They say 43-year-old Jamie Schwartz was intoxicated and had blown a .194 on a portable breath test.

Officials say Schwartz told officers she had been drinking and fell asleep with her child.

When she woke up, she said the bedroom window was open, and the child was gone.

She was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a neglect charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

