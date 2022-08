MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

They say it happened around 8:30 on South Main Street.

Officers say Jon Harrell was walking to a nearby gas station and was hit by the car.

Police say Harrell was taken to the hospital but later died.

