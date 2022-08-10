OPD recovers over 120 guns related to criminal investigations in 2022

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they have seized over 120 guns related to criminal investigations this year.

They say with the seizure of all these firearms come several charges.

We’re told they have charged more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults in criminal cases involving guns this year.

These charges include:

Murder (4 counts)

Attempted Murder of Police Officer (2 counts)

Possession of Handgun by Minor (20 counts)

Possession of Handgun/Firearm by Convicted Felon (32 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm (20 counts)

Possession of a Defaced Firearm (4 counts)

Wanton Endangerment 1 st Degree (10 counts)

Robbery 1st Degree (1 count)

Assault 2 nd Degree (1 count)

Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon (1 count)

Officials say another 180 criminal charges were filed as a result of these investigations.

Some of these charges include:

Burglary 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Escape 3rd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st and 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

Authorities in Owensboro tell us they have seen a noticeable increase in firearms being stolen, many times from unlocked cars.

We’re told from January 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022, there were a total of 64 guns stolen, which is a 36% increase from 2021.

They say that’s a 60% increase from 2020 and a 94% increase from 2019.

Officials want to remind the public that securing your guns is an easy step to make the community safer.

