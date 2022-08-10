Birthday Club
New UE residence hall officially complete

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Jamee French
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street.

Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24.

The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who want more privacy.

Instead of a corridor with several rooms, this hall features multiple pods to house four to six students, and half of those have individual rooms.

Each pod also has two bathrooms and a kitchenette.

Director of Residence Life, Mike Tessier said his favorite feature is the common area.

With a full kitchen, mail room and laundry room there, he hopes students will come together in one central location and have a chance to make friends and build a stronger community.

“Already we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement about moving into this new building with this new concept, and we’re just looking forward to how it all plays out and what students are going to create in this very brand new concept,” Tessier said.

Some of the university’s athletes are already settled in to their brand new dorms. The rest will move in next week.

