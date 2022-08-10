Birthday Club
Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

