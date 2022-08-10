Birthday Club
Less humidity, more sunshine

14 First Alert 8/10 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our slow-poke cold front ambled a little farther south on Wednesday, triggering a few early showers. Rain will taper off Wednesday night and less humid air begins to stream in from the north. Low temps on Thursday morning should settle around 64 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. The dry conditions should last through Saturday when highs again climb to the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return by late Sunday, and the chance will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s through the period.

