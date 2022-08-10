Humid, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and humid this morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. High temps in the lower 80s behind a northwest wind. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and cooler as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, sunny skies and lower humidity as high temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows drop back into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny and cooler with high temps near 80-degrees...well below normal.

