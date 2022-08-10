Heritage Hills Football hoping experience leads to great things in 2022

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - With just 10 days until the kickoff of the high school football season, our ‘Touchdown Live’ high school football previews are really ramping up.

Tuesday night, we talked Heritage Hills.

The Patriots are coming off a 9-3 season last year, in which they lost to eventual 3A state champion, Gibson Southern, in the sectional final. The Pats feel confident, about their chances to go even farther this season. That’s because they return nearly their entire offensive backfield, and have an experienced, senior-laden offensive line. Head coach Todd Wilkerson is hoping his 15 seniors can help lead them, to a great 2022 season.

“Most of them have seen at least a year of varsity football and a couple of them have two years of varsity football,” said Patriots head coach Todd Wilkerson. “Skyler and Shane Staples and Brenden Chew all played as sophomores. Most of our offensive line are seniors, played all of last year. I feel good about our defense as well, just because of the athletes we have. Ya know, i feel great about our defense, great about our offense.”

“We feel real good. We got stronger, got bigger. Same guys got the same opportunity all year last year to get stronger in the weight room and mandatory practices before the summer started,” said Heritage Hills senior, Brayden Foertsch. “We got some high expectations. Obviously, first step is to beat Mount Vernon. We definitely want to win a couple championships, if not go farther.”

Heritage Hills kicks off its season, at home, against Mount Vernon, next Friday, August 19.

