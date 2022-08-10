Birthday Club
GLVC: Deaconess Aquatic Center to host 2023-2024 Men’s and Woman’s Diving Championships

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced that Deaconess Aquatic Center will host the 2023 and 2024 Men’s and Woman’s Diving Championships.

Officials say that event was previously held in Elkhart, Indiana.

Evansville leaders say the move was possible because of the new aquatic center.

They say it was designed specifically for competitions, making it a perfect venue for a college event.

Executive Director of the Evansville Sports Corporation Eric Marvin says they hope this is a building block for even more high-level events.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a community to familiarize ourselves with hosting swimming and diving championships and work with a host partner that can help us build on more opportunities moving forward,” Marivn said.

The aquatic center is also scheduled to host the NCAA Division II Championships in 2026.

