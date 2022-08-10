Girls lacrosse standout sets new standard at Bosse High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - O’Shiria Floyd set a new standard for Bosse high school lacrosse.

On Tuesday, she signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Marian University in Indianapolis.

“I give Bosse a lot of credit,” Floyd said. “Even though we couldn’t practice on the turf they gave us somewhere to practice, they opened up an area for us to put our trophies in and our All-State, and they even put me in the case.”

Bosse head coach Kenny Benoit watched Floyd grow in the sport since the moment she started in eighth grade.

“She picked up the stick and she was like, ‘you know what Benoit, I’m going to play in college,’ Benoit said. “I said alright whatever we got to do to get you there.”

Benoit said she set the standard for the entire program. He shared she was both a captain of the Bulldogs, an All-State athlete, and last season she led the city of Evansville in scoring and draw controls. Plus, she finished in the top ten in scoring for the state of Indiana, and second in the state in draw controls.

More importantly, Benoit said while she is a great athlete, she is a better person.

“Great grades, great attitude, great example, and she’s a phenomenal lacrosse player as well. When you get all those things, you get all the kids gravitating towards her, looking towards her, listening to her. It sets the program up for long-term success,” Benoit said.

“I feel honored to know that my teammates think about me the way my coach does,” Floyd said. “I’m really grateful for Bosse.”

Floyd begins her first semester at Marian University next week.

