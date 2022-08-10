EFD: Two injured, house explodes near 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue

Birthday Club
House Explodes Near 1000 block of North Weinbach
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly crews are working on a house explosion in the 1000 block North Weinbach in Evansville. Chief Connelly reports that the blast range is 100 foot radius.

Two injuries are confirmed and have been transported to local hospitals.

The call, according to officials, came in just before 1p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Connelly says that a special collapse unit is being requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets. The cause has not yet been found, and they say they are not sure how long the are will be closed off.

