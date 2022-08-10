DCPS delays start date due to major software issue

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Daviess County Public School say school will no longer start on Wednesday, August 10, but instead will begin on Friday, August 12.

They say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes.

DCPS says they will know by Thursday afternoon if school will also need to be canceled Friday, August 12 due to the issue.

Officials with the district say that the software issue is similarly affecting other school districts that use the same service.

Owensboro Catholic says they will remain in session on Wednesday but parents will have to provide transportation to and from school for their students.

Owensboro Public School officials say they will also start on Wednesday, August 10, as planned.

