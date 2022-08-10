City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.
The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin believes the initiative could bring more tourism to the city.
“And I think that’s what this initiative can do is bring in more energy, more momentum around the city’s claim as bluegrass music,” Joslin said. “Hopefully, we’ll be a part of that to really attract more people here to Owensboro.”
