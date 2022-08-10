Birthday Club
Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project

By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP.

Officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project.

They say as part of a downtown renaissance, old wooden doors will be turned into artworks showing the city’s history.

Officials tell us the doors will then be mounted on the out walls of existing buildings.

