Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP.
Officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project.
They say as part of a downtown renaissance, old wooden doors will be turned into artworks showing the city’s history.
Officials tell us the doors will then be mounted on the out walls of existing buildings.
