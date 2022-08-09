Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year.

In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety.

Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class. No parents can come eat lunch with their children, and extra precautions are placed on school doors.

Here is the full letter sent to parents:

Welcome back for another school year as we hope to see more normalcy return when it comes to dealing with the pandemic. The Warrick County School Corporation is excited to welcome its 10,000+ students back to our schools. There are a lot of great things going on in our schools and there will be some changes as we move forward.

The safety of our students will continue to be our top priority. The events that unfolded at the end of the school year in Uvalde, Texas are a reminder of the difficulties we face across this county when it comes to school safety. The Warrick County School Corporation will be taking a few additional steps to make certain our students and staff conduct school operations in a safe and secure environment. This will take all of us working as a team to accomplish this goal.

The corporation has worked closely with the Warrick County School Safety Commission which is composed of local law enforcement, emergency management, and school personnel. This commission has made several recommendations that will be implemented going forward to help increase the safety of our school community.

At the start of the 2022-2023 school year the corporation has decided that the schools will no longer allow parents to walk their children down to the classrooms on the first day of school. This past practice was only possible if the schools could let everyone through the doors without going through our check-in process. The schools will continue to vet everyone that wants to enter the school past the front office, but that action will be severely limited as well.

Parents coming into the schools to eat lunch with their children will also be another practice that is suspended going forward. Our schools discussed this issue at length over the summer and while we will miss the opportunity to see parents enjoying lunch with their children, our safety protocols dictate that we limit the number of people in our cafeterias. Please know that parents are still welcome to check their child out of school to have lunch. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

The stance from the corporation going forward is to place as many locked doors between the potential violent elements in the world at large from our students. Making these changes helps strengthen that resolve to protect our staff and students throughout the school year.

Thank you for everything you do for our students, the school community, and the community as a whole. With everyone working together to keep our schools safe, we stand a better chance to deal with things proactively.

Thank you,

Dr. Walter Lambert Director of Student Services

Warrick County School Corporation

