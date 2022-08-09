Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Evansville. They say it happened on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood.

Another breaking news situation in Evansville. Dispatch says crews are on scene of a second alarm house fire. It’s the same house that was on fire last night.

More Tri-State students are waking up and eating their favorite cereal this morning. Several schools are heading back so drivers should be cautious of more students on the road.

Former President Trump says his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, was “raided” by the FBI.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Brian Holtz
State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Crews respond to a rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Crews respond to a rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
Three Gibson County Schools approved for free breakfast, lunch
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting Tues. morning