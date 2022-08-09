Status hearing set for man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - We could get an update Tuesday on the man accused of killing Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley in 2021.

As we reported, Ray Tate filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his sentence.

That happened in June.

Officials say Tate was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April.

We’ll be checking for any updates.

