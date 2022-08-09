Scattered rain ushers in cooler temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms are possible today, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a weak cold front slowly passes through our region. Isolated rain chances will linger overnight and throughout the day Wednesday, mainly in western Kentucky. Our skies will clear Wednesday night, and the rest of the week will be mostly sunny.

Today is off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Although today will not be nearly as hot as the past few days, it will still be very humid, so our temperatures will still feel like the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures will fall into the low 70s tonight, but our overnight lows will be in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Once that cold front passes through the Tri-State, the humidity will also improve. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week and into the start of next week, but the heat index will not be a concern.

