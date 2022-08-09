Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ramp closure planned for northbound US 41

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation announced a closure for the entrance ramp from State Road 66 to US 41 north.

They say that’s expected to start on or around Tuesday, August 16.

That entrance ramp to US 41 from State Road 66/Diamond Avenue will be closed so crews can reconstruct the entire ramp.

Officials say the closure will last until the work has been completed.

Work is expected to go through the beginning of September, depending on the weather.

Drivers should take US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north during the closure.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Brian Holtz
State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 932 new COVID cases over last week
Bryan White.
Authorities seize large amount of suspected fentanyl-laced pills, man arrested
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Murder investigation underway in Evansville