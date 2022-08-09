Ramp closure planned for northbound US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation announced a closure for the entrance ramp from State Road 66 to US 41 north.

They say that’s expected to start on or around Tuesday, August 16.

That entrance ramp to US 41 from State Road 66/Diamond Avenue will be closed so crews can reconstruct the entire ramp.

Officials say the closure will last until the work has been completed.

Work is expected to go through the beginning of September, depending on the weather.

Drivers should take US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north during the closure.

