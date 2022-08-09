Rain ending Wednesday, less humid to finish the week

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A slow-moving cold front kept unsettled conditions over the Tri-State on Tuesday.   Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday.   Once the front sags farther south, dry air will filter into the region to finish up the week.   Rain should taper off by Wednesday afternoon as high temps climb into the middle 80s.  Thursday will be sunny and warm, but not as humid with highs in the middle 80s.  Mainly sunny for Friday and the weekend with highs in the middle 80s.  Rain chances and humid conditions will return for the start of next week.

