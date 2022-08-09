Police: Man died in Evansville shooting Tues. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say a man died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood.

That happened around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Police say there’s no suspect information right now and no arrests.

They are still looking into what happened.

We’re checking in with officers as the morning continues.

