Police: Man died in Evansville shooting Tues. morning

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say a man died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood.

That happened around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Police say there’s no suspect information right now and no arrests.

They are still looking into what happened.

We’re checking in with officers as the morning continues.

