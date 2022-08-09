Parents and officials encourage school zone safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones.

“Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be one of these families you ruin for the rests of their lives by taking a child’s life.”

Broshears said on Monday that everyday she sends her children to school, she hopes that drivers are not distracted around school zones.

“People are not paying close enough attention,” said Broshears.

School zones are activated when the district reopens. Evansville Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Anna Gray said drivers need to pay attention and slow down.

“Take the time, slow down and watch out for things like designated crossing areas,” she said. “Not only that, take the time also to watch out for kids darting, cause there’s a lot of kids who walk to school and ride their bike to school.”

Though kids are able to cross the street with the help of crossing guards, EPD School Safety Unit Officer Kent Walker said students are still encouraged to be safe near roadways.

“Stay on the side walk, stay out of the street, give yourself plenty of time to get to and from school,” said Walker.

EPD officials said they are in the process of hiring more crossing guards.

For more information on how to become a crossing guard, you can call (812) 475-1336 or visit the Evansville Police Dept. website.

