Officials in Chandler find solution to water issue

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Chandler, Indiana say they have found a solution for the water issues the city has been experiencing.

Director of Public Services Rob Coghill said they narrowed down the cause of the water issues to an increase in developments within the water districts and more people installing irrigation meters.

He said a new 24 inch waterline is going to be installed next year, which will completely resolve the issue.

Officials say they are also working on new plans for water tower.

Coghill said some of the water pressure problems were caused by plumbing issues.

