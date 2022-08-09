Birthday Club
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

(wcax)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning.

They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162.

Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran toward Clay Street.

The sheriff’s office says they tracked down William Tatum of Louisiana.

More information is expected to be released on this case.

