Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bob Hamilton is a legendary name, when it comes to golf in Evansville. The former golf pro at Helfrich Hills Golf course, won five consecutive men’s city tournaments, from 1932 to 1936.

He also played on the PGA tour, winning five tournaments, including one major: the PGA Championship in 1944, and was on the 1949 Ryder Cup team. Hamilton was also a three-time winner, of the Indiana Open, and all-told, he won 11 professional events.

On Monday, Hamilton was honored with a plaque and monument, that now stands in front of the first tee, at Helfrich. His family, those that knew him, and many members of the local golf community, attended the ceremony.

“It’s great. Dad started his career here at Helfrich, as an amateur player, and then as he became a professional player, he wound up being the club professional here,” said his son, Jim Hamilton. “I’d say Dad’s towards the top of the best players in the whole state. I’m very proud of what he’s achieved, and today was just the culmination of the awesome things he’s done.”

“A remarkable man -- a complicated man and a simple man all in the same man,” said local golf professional, Bob Walther. “Really, pretty much everybody in Evansville, who has ever developed into a good player, either directly or indirectly, has been influenced by his knowledge of golf. It just wasn’t right that there wasn’t some lasting memorial to him, so just happy that we were able to make it happen.”

Hamilton was inducted into the Indiana golf hall of fame in 1965, and he also founded the former Hamilton golf course, which has since been renamed, Thunderbolt Pass.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.