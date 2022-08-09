Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class

Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school.

Wednesday is their first day.

Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary.

It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms.

There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments, an outdoor learning area, and collaborative spaces.

The modern building replaces the old one built in 1964.

We’ll be out there live Wednesday morning as those Jaguars hit the books in their brand new school.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Brian Holtz
State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

Latest News

Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills
Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for the first day of class.
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
Status hearing set for man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy.
Status hearing set for man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy