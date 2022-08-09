Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school.

Wednesday is their first day.

Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary.

It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms.

There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments, an outdoor learning area, and collaborative spaces.

The modern building replaces the old one built in 1964.

We’ll be out there live Wednesday morning as those Jaguars hit the books in their brand new school.

