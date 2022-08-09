Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

