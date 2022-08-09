Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say

Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns and ammo were found in an unlocked office closet.(Secaucus Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECAUCUS, N.J. (Gray News) - The marketing director of a hospital in New Jersey was arrested over the weekend after authorities say they found a large cache of firearms and ammunition at the medical facility.

The Secaucus Police Department said detectives arrested 46-year-old Reuven Alonalayoff after officers found 11 handguns, 27 rifles/shotguns and an assault rifle in an unlocked closet within an office at the Hudson Regional Hospital.

Police said they were called to the hospital on July 18 regarding a possible bomb threat. During a safety sweep of the building, the bomb detection team found the guns and ammunition in an unlocked closet.

“The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety,” said Dennis Miller, police chief with the Secaucus Police Department. “I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation.”

Authorities said Alonalayoff, the marketing director at the Hudson Regional Hospital, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Secaucus police said Alonalayoff’s charges include possession of an assault firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities said the hospital was cleared regarding the bomb threat and later determined it to be a hoax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Brian Holtz
State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Turkey trying to evade capture
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher