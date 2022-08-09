Groups picked to benefit from Owensboro Empty Bowl Fundraiser

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The committee for Empty Bowls of Owensboro has announced two recipients to benefit from this year’s annual fundraiser.

According to a press release, the fundraiser will include a dinner and silent auction, presented by Five Star Food Service. That event is set to take place on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall.

Officials say there were 11 applicants in 2022, which is a jump over last year’s numbers.

Alive Community Outreach and The Shepherd’s Hand, Inc. were selected as the recipients by the Empty Bowl committee.

Officials say neither of the organizations have been recipients in the past.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, and officials say only 350 tickets are available. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.eboky.org/tickets. Any remaining tickets that do not pre-sale will be made available at the door the evening of the event.

$20 tickets will allow attendees to pick a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for the fundraiser by local artisans, community members and students of Brescia University.

According to a press release, each participant at the event will receive one of numerous soups made available by local restaurants, chefs and churches.

As in years past, a silent auction will also be available at the event. Any person or organization wishing to donate an item or basket for the silent auction is encouraged to reach out to the committee by email at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com.

The committee says they are also still looking for sponsorships. Sponsorship tiers are available from $250 and up. Information and an online registration form can be found by visiting https://www.eboky.org/sponsors.

For more information on Empty Bowls, you can contact the committee at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EmptyBowlsOwensboro, or visit their website, https://www.eboky.org/.

