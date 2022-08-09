Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Groups picked to benefit from Owensboro Empty Bowl Fundraiser

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The committee for Empty Bowls of Owensboro has announced two recipients to benefit from this year’s annual fundraiser.

According to a press release, the fundraiser will include a dinner and silent auction, presented by Five Star Food Service. That event is set to take place on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall.

Officials say there were 11 applicants in 2022, which is a jump over last year’s numbers.

Alive Community Outreach and The Shepherd’s Hand, Inc. were selected as the recipients by the Empty Bowl committee.

Officials say neither of the organizations have been recipients in the past.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, and officials say only 350 tickets are available. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.eboky.org/tickets. Any remaining tickets that do not pre-sale will be made available at the door the evening of the event.

$20 tickets will allow attendees to pick a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for the fundraiser by local artisans, community members and students of Brescia University.

According to a press release, each participant at the event will receive one of numerous soups made available by local restaurants, chefs and churches.

As in years past, a silent auction will also be available at the event. Any person or organization wishing to donate an item or basket for the silent auction is encouraged to reach out to the committee by email at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com.

The committee says they are also still looking for sponsorships. Sponsorship tiers are available from $250 and up. Information and an online registration form can be found by visiting https://www.eboky.org/sponsors.

For more information on Empty Bowls, you can contact the committee at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EmptyBowlsOwensboro, or visit their website, https://www.eboky.org/.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Brian Holtz
State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event
EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event
Authorities seize large amount of suspected fentanyl-laced pills, man arrested
Authorities seize large amount of suspected fentanyl-laced pills, man arrested
Deployment ceremony held for 300 local soldiers
Deployment ceremony held for 300 local soldiers
Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes