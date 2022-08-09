Birthday Club
Green River District reports 932 new COVID cases over last week

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 932 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 46 more cases than the week before.

There were 463 in Daviess County, 207 in Henderson County, 69 in Union County, 66 in Ohio County, 62 in Webster County, 42 in McLean County and 23 in Hancock County.

Officials say there were four COVID-19 deaths. They say that included three Daviess County residents and one McLean County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between August 1 and August 7.

COVID-19 map for Kentucky. Last updated on August 5.
COVID-19 map for Kentucky. Last updated on August 5.(Kentucky Department for Public Health)

