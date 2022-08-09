Birthday Club
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

