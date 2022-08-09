EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ event for the community.

Residents gathered at Gayla-Cake shop where they hung out with officers and decorated their own cupcake.

Officer Taylor Merriss said having these events helps bridge the gap between residents and the department.

“If you put yourself outside of your comfort zone... we’ll do the same,” Taylor said. “Sometimes it’s not easy for us to spark a conversation as well. We’re human too but coming to events like these opens the avenue for communication and for people to come talk to us”.

Officials said they plan to have more events planned for the near future.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.