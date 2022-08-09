Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district.

Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them.

“A lot of times those are more packaged type meals. Things that’s going be easy for families and students to access,” Noah York says. “Sometimes it’s pop tarts for breakfast, sometimes little boxes of cereal for breakfast. Then there are other items that we have for lunches, we have like canned soups as well as raviolis things like that.”

Officials say for those who are interested in helping supply food, contact DCPS.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

