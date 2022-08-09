Birthday Club
Crews respond to house fire on Browning Rd.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials responded to a fire Monday night on Browning Road.

Dispatch says that call came in around 7:45 p.m.

McCutchanville Fire Department officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the home.

Fire officials say no one was in the home and no injuries have been reported.

Crews closed the intersection of Petersburgh Road and Hillsdale while responding to the fire. Those roads are now back open.

MFD officials say the house is considered a major loss, and the fire is under investigation.

