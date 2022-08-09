Birthday Club
Ceremony to be held in Evansville ahead of Ind. National Guard deployment to Iraq

Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we reported last week, members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq, including 300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., there will be a departure ceremony at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.

The soldiers will be honored and say goodbye to family and friends.

Once deployed, they will be helping with coalition security forces in the Middle East.

