MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after a long drug investigation.

Authorities say they arrested 31-year-old Bryan White after they seized about 1,000 pills that were suspected to be laced with fentanyl and about six ounces of suspected meth.

They say White was charged with trafficking.

Drugs recovered from Madisonville drug investigation allegedly involving Bryan White. (Madisonville Police Department.)

