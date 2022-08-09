Alzhemer’s patients get baby dolls and stuffed puppies in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A creative way to show love for seniors took place today in Evansville.

Every resident of the Alzheimer’s unit of the Brentwood Care Center received a baby doll.

Brentwood staff members tell us they were on the waiting list for two years to receive Pearl’s Memory Babies.

The baby dolls are made by volunteers, specifically for seniors who have Alzheimer’s, to help with their memory.

Brentwood staff says they believe the seniors there are the first to receive them in Indiana.

We caught up with one resident who says it was a wonderful surprise.

“It’s been a long time since I held a baby in my arms. The last one, I think, is two years old now, so that’s been a while. But I like babies,” said Rose Mary.

Rose tell us she named her baby Glory, because babies are glorious.

The men received stuffed animal puppies.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.